Manuel Chang abandons his application for bail

18 January 2019 - 17:30 Ana Monteiro
Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang appears in court during an extradition hearing in Johannesburg, January 8 2019. Picture: SHAFIEK TASSIEM/REUTERS
Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang appears in court during an extradition hearing in Johannesburg, January 8 2019. Picture: SHAFIEK TASSIEM/REUTERS

Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, who the US has accused of accepting bribes in a $2bn debt scandal, abandoned his application for bail in SA.

Chang will remain in custody in SA until a hearing on February 5, magistrate Sagra Subroyen said on Wednesday. The court will decide on that date which of two requests for extradition — by Mozambique and the US — will get preference, JJ du Toit, deputy director of public prosecutions in Johannesburg, said.

Chang has been detained in the country since December 29 on US department of justice charges.

Manuel Chang’s arrest in SA sparks ‘biggest crisis’ in Mozambique’s Frelimo

Chang was Mozambique's finance minister between 2005 and 2015 under former president Armando Guebuza
1 day ago

Mozambique’s former finance minister to fight US extradition request

Manuel Chang has been arrested in SA on charges related to a $2bn debt deal that led to a default
15 days ago

