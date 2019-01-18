Manuel Chang abandons his application for bail

Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, who the US has accused of accepting bribes in a $2bn debt scandal, abandoned his application for bail in SA.

Chang will remain in custody in SA until a hearing on February 5, magistrate Sagra Subroyen said on Wednesday. The court will decide on that date which of two requests for extradition — by Mozambique and the US — will get preference, JJ du Toit, deputy director of public prosecutions in Johannesburg, said.

Chang has been detained in the country since December 29 on US department of justice charges.

Bloomberg