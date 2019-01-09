Mozambican former finance minister’s detention is legal, says judge

A judge ruled on Wednesday that the detention of Mozambican former finance minister Manuel Chang over $2bn of fraudulent loans is legal.

Lawyers for Chang, who was arrested in SA on December 29 and denies any wrongdoing, argued in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday that his detention on US charges was illegal because a request for extradition had not yet been received.

AFP reported on Tuesday that Chang made a brief court appearance after being arrested at OR Tambo International airport over alleged secret loans to Mozambican state companies. Since his arrest, three former employees of Credit Suisse bank have also been arrested in London.

Chang, who was finance minister between 2005 and 2015, is accused by US authorities of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

Between 2013 and 2014, Mozambique state-owned security companies borrowed about $2bn, but the government only disclosed most of the debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2016. The hidden debt plunged Mozambique into its worst financial crisis since independence in 1975.

“Detention of Mr Chang is illegal because his arrest was effectively on terms of an ineffective warrant,” Willie Vermeulen, Chang’s lawyer, told the court on Tuesday.