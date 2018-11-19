Ramaphosa on track to appoint SA’s top prosecutor

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on course to meet a mid-December deadline imposed by the Constitutional Court to appoint the country’s top prosecutor.

On Sunday, an advisory panel appointed by Ramaphosa gave the president its shortlist of five candidates from which to choose the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) to succeed Shaun Abrahams, who was axed in August.

Eleven candidates were interviewed. Ramaphosa has until December 19 to make the appointment.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to name new NPA boss

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.