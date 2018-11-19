National

Ramaphosa on track to appoint SA’s top prosecutor

Advisory panel gives the president five names he must chose from by December 19

19 November 2018 - 05:10 CLAUDI MAILOVICH AND KARYN MAUGHAN
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on course to meet a mid-December deadline imposed by the Constitutional Court to appoint the country’s top prosecutor.

On Sunday, an advisory panel appointed by Ramaphosa gave the president its shortlist of five candidates from which to choose the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) to succeed Shaun Abrahams, who was axed in August.

Eleven candidates were interviewed. Ramaphosa has until December 19 to make the appointment.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to name new NPA boss

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Not even the pope could save NPA, says firebrand prosecutor

In her interview for the top job, deputy director of public prosecutions Andrea Johnson spoke of instability, political interference and factionalism
National
3 days ago

Being appointed NDPP is ‘jumping into a shark tank’

Shamila Batohi and Simphiwe Mlotshwa faced tough questions during interviews for the position of national director of public prosecutions on Friday
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa receives five names out of which to appoint a new head of prosecutions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received a shortlist of five candidates out of which SA’s new top prosecutor will be chosen. The recommendation was ...
National
22 hours ago

Interviews for top post lays bare tensions in National Prosecuting Authority

Erosion of the public’s confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority and instability in organisation was at the heart of questions to potential ...
National
4 days ago

Interviews with NDPP candidates must be open, says high court

The Right2Know campaign brought an application, which was heard on an urgent basis, to open up the proceedings, which the presidency opposed
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
The seven items at the top of SA’s agenda this ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa on track to appoint SA’s top prosecutor
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom turns to the quick high of ...
National
4.
SA businesses commit R53m to new fund to tackle ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa receives five names out of which to appoint a new head of prosecutions
National

Being appointed NDPP is ‘jumping into a shark tank’
National

Interviews for top post lays bare tensions in National Prosecuting Authority
National

Not even the pope could save NPA, says firebrand prosecutor
National

Silas Ramaite: NPA instability was due to NDPPs’ ‘cultures’
National

Glynnis Breytenbach says seeing competent people on NDPP list makes it easier ...
National

Interviews with NDPP candidates must be open, says high court
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.