Interviews with NDPP candidates must be open, says high court

The high court in Pretoria ordered on Tuesday that the interviews with the candidates shortlisted for the post of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) be open to the media and the public.

The Right2Know campaign brought an application, which was heard on an urgent basis, to open up the proceedings.

The presidency had opposed the application. President Cyril Ramaphosa has until December 19 to appoint a replacement for ousted NDPP Shaun Abrahams, after the Constitutional Court found that his appointment was invalid. The court gave the president 90 days to appoint his replacement.

Interviews with the 12 shortlisted candidates were expected to start on Wednesday, but it was reported that these would not take place as scheduled as a venue has to be found.

Dale McKinley, spokesperson for Right2Know, told Business Day on Tuesday that it welcomes the judgment and that it is an affirmation of the constitutional right of openness and transparency.

He said the campaign believed it was ‘‘good for our democracy’’, given the history of factional battles within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Ramaphosa himself has veered away from the traditional way of appointing the NDPP by appointing an advisory panel to present him with a shortlist of names. The panel — which includes representatives from the Law Society of SA, the Black Lawyers Association of SA, the General Council of the Bar of SA, the auditor-general, and the South African Human Rights Commission — needs to provide three to five names for prospective NDPPs to Ramaphosa by December 7.

