Even the pope as NPA boss would be ‘chewed up and spat out’

Even if the pope were to be chosen to head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), he would not be able to cope with the organisation in its current form, deputy director of public prosecutions in Pretoria, Andrea Johnson, has said.

Johnson is a firebrand prosecutor who worked closely with former state prosecutor Gerrie Nel on the conviction of former police commissioner Jackie Selebi, and convicted murderer and former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius.

In a marathon interview of two hours and 45 minutes, Johnson made it clear to the advisory panel — appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to interview and compile a shortlist of names, from which he will appoint the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) — that there is instability within the NPA.

Appointing the NDPP is a power vested in the president, but Ramaphosa has veered away from the tradition by establishing an advisory panel to shortlist the candidates. The president has until December 19 to appoint a replacement for ousted NDPP Shaun Abrahams, whose appointment was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court.

During her interview, Johnson refused to say the institution was paralysed as a whole, as there are people doing the job the NPA is mandated to do. She later conceded that she could not ‘argue with the instability, and there being paralysis in certain structures in the NPA and most of its management.

Johnson said that when they had found out a panel would be put together to conduct the interviews, she remarked to a colleague that the NPA would not even be kind to the pope, if someone like him was appointed. “The place as it is now, would chew the pope up and spit him out alive,” Johnson said.

She said there was nothing wrong with how the NPA started, and its structures, but what it needed is an NDPP who leads by example. She said the biggest hurdle in the NPA was getting the buy-in of top managers, adding that the deputy national directors have become complacent and formed part of factions, which a new NDPP would have to deal with.

The panel took specific interest in the Selebi case, and pushed her to make the decision of the NPA to enter into a plea agreement with Glenn Agliotti and Clinton Nassif, in which they became section 204 witnesses. However, she stood her ground and said the panel might not agree with the decision, but that it was based in facts and in law.