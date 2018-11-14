Interviews for top post lays bare tensions in National Prosecuting Authority

Five interviews were concluded on Wednesday, with four more expected to take place on Thursday.

It was the first time since the NPA was established in 1998 that an open interview process has taken place to provide a shortlist of candidates to the president, who is vested with the power of appointing the NDPP.

The NPA has for the last decade been regarded as politically influenced, especially under former president Jacob Zuma.

Cleaning up the NPA is a key objective for Ramaphosa who took office in February.

Ramaite, who has acted as NDPP three times, admitted that there is instability in the NPA, but said he cannot label it a crisis.

Ramaite has served as deputy national director of public prosecutions for the past 15 years.

Tensions flared up when South Gauteng director of public prosecutions Andrew Chauke had to face a barrage of questions on his business interests and his decision to drop charges against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

Chauke said there are factions within the NPA, and detailed how cases were taken away from him.

He specifically referred to factions among the four deputy national directors of public prosecutions. When asked in which faction suspended deputy NDPP Nomgcobo Jiba was, he merely said “she herself was her own faction”.

Adv Matodzi Makhari, decades-long chief prosecutor at the Mmabatho cluster in the North West who has yet to act in a high court, but who has nonetheless put her hand up for the post, said the NPA is no longer the institution it was in 1998.