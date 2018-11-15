Noose tightens on Guptas after MPs adopt extradition treaty with UAE

The Gupta family will find that Dubai is no longer a friendly place to hide after a key, long-awaited extradition treaty was unanimously adopted by parliament’s justice committee on Thursday.

The treaty allows for “mutual" legal assistance on criminal matters and will be applied retrospectively. There has been a general concern by both the SA and United Arab Emirates (UAE) governments over a rising trend in international terrorism and organised crime.

The Guptas fled SA to Dubai, the financial hub of the Emirates, following allegations of state capture levelled against them during the administration of former president Jacob Zuma.

The commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has already heard damning evidence of the role the Gupta family played in attempts to capture the Treasury and other key government entities. Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas testified about how his life was threatened when he refused to take up the post of finance minister, after members of the family had offered him the post.

In a statement on Thursday, parliament’s justice and correctional services portfolio committee unanimously adopted the extradition treaty with the UAE.

The process to finalise the treaty stalled under the Zuma administration and has been on hold since 2010. It was finally signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on September 25.

“The committee heard that the treaty on extradition came about after the two countries became deeply concerned about the magnitude of a rising trend in acts of international terrorism and organised crime.

“Committee members wanted to know if the extradition treaty will be applied retrospectively, with specific reference to the Gupta family. The committee was assured that all crimes committed prior to signing of the treaties will also be covered,” the statement from the committee said.

There have already been up to eight requests for mutual assistance between the two countries over allegations of state capture.

marriann@businesslive.co.za