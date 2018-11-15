Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Noose tightens on Guptas after MPs adopt extradition treaty with UAE

Treaty with the UAE will be applied retrospectively, justice committee says

15 November 2018 - 19:10 NATASHA MARRIAN
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Gupta family will find that Dubai is no longer a friendly place to hide after a key, long-awaited extradition treaty was unanimously adopted by parliament’s justice committee on Thursday.

The treaty allows for “mutual" legal assistance on criminal matters and  will be applied retrospectively. There has been a general concern by both the SA and United Arab Emirates (UAE) governments over a rising trend in international terrorism and organised crime.

The Guptas fled SA to Dubai, the financial hub of the Emirates, following allegations of  state capture  levelled against them  during the  administration of former president Jacob Zuma. 

The commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has already heard damning evidence of the role the Gupta family played in attempts to capture the Treasury and other key government entities. Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas testified about how his life was threatened when he refused to take up the post of finance minister,  after members of the family had offered him the post.

In a statement on Thursday, parliament’s justice and correctional services portfolio committee unanimously adopted the extradition treaty with the UAE.

The process to finalise the treaty stalled under the Zuma administration and has been  on hold since 2010. It was finally signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on September 25.

“The committee heard that the treaty on extradition came about after the two countries became deeply concerned about the magnitude of a rising trend in acts of international terrorism and organised crime.

“Committee members wanted to know if the extradition treaty will be applied retrospectively, with specific reference to the Gupta family. The committee was assured that all crimes committed prior to signing of the treaties will also be covered,” the statement from the committee said.

There have already been up to eight requests for mutual assistance between the two countries over allegations  of state capture.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Workers stranded at Gupta mine

Competing interests have paralysed the business rescue of the former Gupta asset Shiva Uranium, leaving workers unpaid and the mine failing
Features
21 days ago

Countdown for Eskom and Transnet to explain irregularities

Two state-owned entities were given two weeks to answer to allegations of irregular awarding of tenders to Gupta-linked companies
Companies
3 months ago

A bad week for Duduzane Zuma

He won’t be able to return to his Burj Khalifa digs in Dubai as he has had to hand over his passport
News & Fox
4 months ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The games Duduzane plays

'Could the purpose of charging Duduzane on this matter be to deliberately botch the case to cast doubt on the state capture allegations?'
Politics
4 months ago

Duduzane Zuma to hand himself over to police

Duduzane Zuma is expected to face corruption charges in the specialised Commercial Crimes Court
National
4 months ago

High court clips Guptas’ wings

Judge orders Gupta jet to be returned to Lanseria Airport within 15 days, if the directive is ignored the registration will be cancelled and the ...
National
8 months ago

Gupta family got no favours from us, says home affairs

A news report reveals that several of the Guptas have multiple valid South African passports
National
8 months ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Fightback is seeping through Zondo inquiry

As more of its leaders testify against it, the ANC cannot continue to bury its head in the sand, writes Ranjeni Munusamy
Politics
1 day ago

I beg your forgiveness, Nhlanhla Nene asks of South Africans after Gupta meeting disclosures

“I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence and not in my office or at least a public place,” Nene said in a statement on Friday
National
1 month ago

