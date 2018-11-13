PETER BRUCE: We need to have some patience while Ramaphosa works his plan

Extract

Business confidence, I read somewhere, is back up where it was six months ago, before people realised President Cyril Ramaphosa was going to do this his way and not turn the entire Jacob Zuma catastrophe around in an afternoon. That’s good. The folks who were spooked by the whole thing into leaving the country have by now left. The rest of us have work to do.

If you’ve been following the news and the evidence coming out of the commissions of inquiry into state capture and the SA Revenue Service (Sars), you’ll have an idea just how toxic Zuma’s years were. And by now we all know that while some heads have rolled there are still hundreds of Zuma appointees lurking all over all tiers of the government.