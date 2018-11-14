National

Cabinet reshuffle on the cards after Malusi Gigaba quits

Second minister to resign since Cyril Ramaphosa took over as president — Nhlanhla Nene left in October

14 November 2018 - 05:10 NATASHA MARRIAN AND GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
More changes to the executive are expected, although President Cyril Ramaphosa has not decided on the timing. Picture: GCIS
More changes to the executive are expected, although President Cyril Ramaphosa has not decided on the timing. Picture: GCIS

A cabinet reshuffle is on the cards after home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s resignation, a day before the deadline set by the public protector for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against him for lying under oath.

Business Day understands that more changes to the executive are expected, although Ramaphosa has not decided on the timing, with elections, likely to be followed by a wholesale reshuffle, due in about six months.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article: Cabinet shake-up likely as Gigaba quits

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba resigns

President Cyril Ramaphosa received Gigaba's letter of resignation on Tuesday, a day before the president was meant to take action against him
National
14 hours ago

Gigaba not admitting guilt says ANC, as opposition parties welcome his departure

Opposition parties say Gigaba is not off the hook and he should still testify before the state capture inquiry
Politics
11 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa seems powerless to stop fifth column arming itself in the background

Attacks on Pravin Gordhan are not just noise, they are part of the pushback by the Zuma faction
Opinion
1 day ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Tito Mboweni’s maverick streak is refreshing, but there should be limits

Finance minister’s opinion that SAA should be ditched is at odds with the government's public position
Opinion
9 days ago

EDITORIAL: Gigaba gives Ramaphosa a chance to jettison perceptions of passivity

Ramaphosa needs to show his commitment to clean governance and fire Gigaba
Opinion
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Cabinet reshuffle on the cards after Malusi ...
National
2.
Interviews with NDPP candidates must be open, ...
National
3.
SABC 'has no choice but to cut jobs'
National
4.
Duduzane Zuma irked by postponement of Jonas’s ...
National

Related Articles

CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa seems powerless to stop fifth column arming itself in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba resigns
National

Resignation is ‘not an admission of guilt’, says Malusi Gigaba
National

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Gigaba too proud to admit his folly on misguided policy
Opinion / Columnists

Tito Mboweni new finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene resigns
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.