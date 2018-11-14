Cabinet reshuffle on the cards after Malusi Gigaba quits

A cabinet reshuffle is on the cards after home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s resignation, a day before the deadline set by the public protector for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against him for lying under oath.

Business Day understands that more changes to the executive are expected, although Ramaphosa has not decided on the timing, with elections, likely to be followed by a wholesale reshuffle, due in about six months.

