Resignation is ‘not an admission of guilt’, says Malusi Gigaba

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba is adamant that his resignation on Tuesday is not an admission of any wrongdoing.

The presidency on Tuesday confirmed that Gigaba had resigned from his post.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Gigaba — who has faced a number of controversies in recent weeks, ranging from his handling of the private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport saga, to his role in the naturalisation of the Gupta family, and the leaking of an explicit private sex tape — confirmed that he had handed in his resignation letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I did so after a long period of sustained and vitriolic public attacks on my integrity. I wish to state that my resignation is not an admission of guilt on my part. The integrity and public standing of the government and the ANC, of which I am a loyal and proud member, is more important than any political office bearer,” he said in the statement.

He also confirmed that he had filed an application for a judicial review of the Public Protector’s finding that he lied in relation to the Fireblade Aviation matter — and that he intended to “defend all other matters which resulted from my term of office as a member of cabinet”.

Gigaba thanked the ANC and the presidents who deployed him to various positions, which included as head of the home affairs and finance ministries.

“I wish the President [Ramaphosa] and colleagues in cabinet success in efforts to save the country from the current economic crisis and our ongoing work to improve the quality of the lives of our people,” he said.