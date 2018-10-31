SABC is ‘technically insolvent’, CEO Madoda Mxakwe says
Mxakwe says the SABC's wage bill is R3.1bn and its total expenditure is R3.5bn
The SABC is "technically insolvent" and is unable to fulfil its financial obligations, CEO Madoda Mxakwe said on Wednesday.
‘‘If we were a private company, we would have been recapitalised,’’ he said at a briefing with reporters in Johannesburg, on the dire financial situation at the public broadcaster.
He said the threat of commercial insolvency was also increasing. On Monday, the SABC announced that it would proceed with retrenchments in a bid to cut costs. It was looking at cutting 981 permanent employees and 1,200 of the 2,400 freelancers.
Mxakwe said on Wednesday that the SABC's wage bill was R3.1bn, and its total expenditure R3.5bn.
‘‘This is not sustainable,’’ he said.
The total cost to company of the SABC's three executives was R12.5m, which he said was only 0.5% of the wage bill. The total cost to company of the group executive committee was R25m, and cost of freelancers was R500m per year.
Mxakwe said the SABC had five layers of management, which amounted to 495 managers over all, at a cost of R630m. This escalated to R1bn if you included junior managers.
SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon said total expenditure incurred in 2017-2018 financial year was R7.269bn compared to budget of R7.279bn.
The corporation's net loss year to date was R323m. The SABC's cash balance was R135m, she said.
