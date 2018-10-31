National

SABC is ‘technically insolvent’, CEO Madoda Mxakwe says

Mxakwe says the SABC's wage bill is R3.1bn and its total expenditure is R3.5bn

31 October 2018 - 13:41 Genevieve Quintal
The SABC office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The SABC office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The SABC is "technically insolvent" and is unable to fulfil its financial obligations, CEO Madoda Mxakwe said on Wednesday.

‘‘If we were a private company, we would have been recapitalised,’’ he said at a briefing with reporters in Johannesburg, on the dire financial situation at the public broadcaster.

He said the threat of commercial insolvency was also increasing. On Monday, the SABC announced that it would proceed with retrenchments in a bid to cut costs. It was looking at cutting 981 permanent employees and 1,200 of the 2,400 freelancers.

Mxakwe said on Wednesday that the SABC's wage bill was R3.1bn, and its total expenditure R3.5bn.

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe. Picture: SUPPLIED
SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe. Picture: SUPPLIED

‘‘This is not sustainable,’’ he said.

The total cost to company of the SABC's three executives was R12.5m, which he said was only 0.5% of the wage bill. The total cost to company of the group executive committee was R25m, and cost of freelancers was R500m per year.

Mxakwe said the SABC had five layers of management, which amounted to 495 managers over all, at a cost of R630m. This escalated to R1bn if you included junior managers.

SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon said total expenditure incurred in 2017-2018 financial year was R7.269bn compared to budget of R7.279bn.

The corporation's net loss year to date was R323m. The SABC's cash balance was R135m, she said.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Beleaguered SABC to go ahead with retrenchments

The financially hamstrung SABC said on Monday it will proceed with retrenchments in a bid to cut costs. “The South African Broadcasting Corporation ...
National
1 day ago

SABC probing possible breach of editorial code in coverage of VBS saga

The public broadcaster said the decision was in line with ongoing efforts to ensure that its editorial principles of Independence and Impartiality ...
National
11 days ago

Parliament sets date for SABC board interviews

The communications portfolio committee has announced its shortlist of 12 candidates
National
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Tattoos, DNA and scars help identify SA’s dead
National
2.
SABC is ‘technically insolvent’, CEO Madoda ...
National
3.
I leave the mayor’s office at 7pm, announces De ...
National
4.
Addressing crime will win the ‘Indian’ vote in ...
National

Related Articles

Beleaguered SABC to go ahead with retrenchments
National

Politics to blame for nine-year overdue digital migration process
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.