SABC is ‘technically insolvent’, CEO Madoda Mxakwe says

The SABC is "technically insolvent" and is unable to fulfil its financial obligations, CEO Madoda Mxakwe said on Wednesday.

‘‘If we were a private company, we would have been recapitalised,’’ he said at a briefing with reporters in Johannesburg, on the dire financial situation at the public broadcaster.

He said the threat of commercial insolvency was also increasing. On Monday, the SABC announced that it would proceed with retrenchments in a bid to cut costs. It was looking at cutting 981 permanent employees and 1,200 of the 2,400 freelancers.

Mxakwe said on Wednesday that the SABC's wage bill was R3.1bn, and its total expenditure R3.5bn.