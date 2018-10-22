Politics to blame for nine-year overdue digital migration process

Political interference and instability is largely to blame for SA’s failure to meet its initial 2011 deadline to migrate from analogue to digital, which has directly contributed to the high cost of data, analysts said at the weekend.

SA already lags much of Africa on digital migration and missed the 2015 International Telecommunications Union (ITU) deadline to switch its signal to digital. This means the union no longer protects SA’s analogue signal and people living in border areas could experience signal interruptions.

Communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane announced on Friday that the analogue switch-off is now only likely to occur in July 2020.

“Based on the activities plan and the resources we have, analogue switch-off will occur in SA in July 2020. However, we will work harder to do it earlier if it’s possible. In the meantime, I can confirm that the Free State province will be the first one to be switched off on December 31 2018,” Mokonyane said.

Technology expert Arthur Goldstuck said that while the ITU had set the deadline for 2015, SA had announced in 2008 that the digital migration would occur by 2011.

He said the migration process had been fraught with many issues from that time; not least the encryption squabbles and political instability as communications ministers were changed several times under former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

Political agendas had defined the migration process, said Goldstuck.

In the meantime, the stalled migration process has hurt the telecommunications sector and the broader economy, he said.

Earlier in 2018, the department of communications confirmed that state-sponsored set-top boxes would not be encrypted. Set-top boxes are needed to decode the digital signal for television sets that do not have digital capabilities. Conditional access and encryption is crucial for pay-TV broadcasters, as it allows them to control who has access to their content.

Mokonyane has recently revealed that government will no longer be involved in the procurement and installation of set-top devices.

Broadcaster e.tv, which challenged the nonencryption policy, had argued that encryption was needed in free-to-air set-top boxes to allow other broadcasters to compete with MultiChoice and challenge its monopoly on pay TV.

MultiChoice, which owns M-Net and DStv, stated previously that encrypted digital set-top boxes risked being expensive for the government and would disadvantage the poor. Bickering over the issue delayed SA’s plans to migrate from analogue to digital. Allegations, including a copy of minutes of a meeting held between MultiChoice and SABC executives in 2013, emerged in 2017, suggesting the pay-TV operator would proceed with its multimillion-rand deal with the public broadcaster to include the SABC News Channel on the DStv bouquet only if the government supported nonencryption.

“Deliberate delays by the big corporates involved, the whole issue of encryption vs none, combined with changes in ministers who changed their minds, together with policy uncertainty, lack of vision and vested interests all played their part [in delaying the migration process],” said William Bird, the director of Media Monitoring Africa.

The delay in the migration from analogue to digital broadcasting has frustrated many players in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector who are desperate for additional spectrum. Digital migration is crucial for freeing up broadband spectrum, which will boost connectivity. Spectrum, often referred to as the lifeblood of the wireless industry, refers to the radio signals set aside to carry data over the air, including for cellphones, TV and global positioning systems (GPS).

This is a limited resource largely controlled by the government. The release of additional spectrum will diversify and boost competition in the telecommunications sector and reduce the cost of data.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za