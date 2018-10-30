Beleaguered SABC to go ahead with retrenchments

The financially hamstrung SABC said on Monday it will proceed with retrenchments in a bid to cut costs.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) today issued a notice to all staff informing them of the SABC’s intention to proceed with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

While the SABC board maintains it has no choice but to lay off hundreds of workers in order to remain sustainable, communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane and various MPs are strongly opposed to the job cuts.

In a scathing statement in September the minister criticised the board for ‘‘ignoring the advice and support of the shareholder in this necessary and critical process of turning the SABC around’’.

‘‘This is inconsistent with the principles of good corporate governance, mutual interest and public good,’’ the minister said.

The SABC, which recorded a net loss of R622m in the financial year to end-March, spends more than R3bn a year on the salaries of more than 3,000 employees. In 2017 it reported a net loss of more than R1bn. The new SABC board, chaired by Bongumusa Makhathini, has been on an aggressive drive to turn around the public broadcaster following years of decline under former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.