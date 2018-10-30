National

Beleaguered SABC to go ahead with retrenchments

The public broadcaster says it expects the restructuring to affect all employees at all levels

30 October 2018 - 09:22 Bekezela Phakathi
The SABC’s Auckland Park headquarters. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The SABC’s Auckland Park headquarters. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The financially hamstrung SABC said on Monday it will proceed with retrenchments in a bid to cut costs.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) today issued a notice to all staff informing them of the SABC’s intention to proceed with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

While the SABC board maintains it has no choice but to lay off hundreds of workers in order to remain sustainable, communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane and various MPs are strongly opposed to the job cuts.

In a scathing statement in September the minister criticised the board for ‘‘ignoring the advice and support of the shareholder in this necessary and critical process of turning the SABC around’’.

‘‘This is inconsistent with the principles of good corporate governance, mutual interest and public good,’’ the minister said.

The SABC, which recorded a net loss of R622m in the financial year to end-March, spends more than R3bn a year on the salaries of more than 3,000 employees. In 2017 it reported a net loss of more than R1bn. The new SABC board, chaired by Bongumusa Makhathini, has been on an aggressive drive to turn around the public broadcaster following years of decline under former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

In its statement on Monday, the SABC said it is envisaged that the restructuring will affect all employees at all levels.

“This would include group services, provincial operations, commercial enterprises, media technology and infrastructure, news, radio, sport and television. At this stage, and should retrenchments be necessary, it is envisaged that 981 employees may possibly be retrenched as a result of the restructuring, across all the aforesaid business units and operations of the SABC. Out of the 2,400 freelancers, 1,200 will be affected,” the broadcaster said.

“This exercise should result in a cost saving of approximately R440m per [year], even at this preliminary stage. This amount excludes the projected cost savings from the planned reduction of freelancers.… The SABC commits to complying with all the legal requirements and will also ensure that employees are kept abreast of all developments throughout the Section 189 process," the public broadcaster said. 

PhakathiB@businesslive.co.za

SABC probing possible breach of editorial code in coverage of VBS saga

The public broadcaster said the decision was in line with ongoing efforts to ensure that its editorial principles of Independence and Impartiality ...
National
9 days ago

Parliament sets date for SABC board interviews

The communications portfolio committee has announced its shortlist of 12 candidates
National
13 days ago

Embattled SABC to review sports rights

The SABC is exploring new ways of acquiring sports rights as it moves to cut costs in the midst of a severe cash crunch
National
14 days ago

SABC in shock Seychelles football blackout

Safa and the national broadcaster have failed to secure a deal to broadcast Bafana and Banyana matches.
Sport
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Tom Moyane meets Cyril Ramaphosa’s deadline on ...
National
2.
Top criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik killed in hit ...
National
3.
Beleaguered SABC to go ahead with retrenchments
National
4.
Emergency services hope for rain to fight deadly ...
National

Related Articles

ANTON HARBER: There is only one way to put out the fire of media misadventure
Opinion

Politics to blame for nine-year overdue digital migration process
National

SABC probing possible breach of editorial code in coverage of VBS saga
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.