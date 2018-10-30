National

Revenue collection plunges in Nelson Mandela Bay to worst level in history

30 October 2018 - 13:24 Siyamtanda Cape
Port Elizabeth - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium from the air. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE/THE HERALD
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s revenue collection rate is at a record low — a meagre 78% in September against a target of 94%.

This comes as municipal bills have not been sent out to residents since August because‚ DA councillor Retief Odendaal said on Monday‚ of alleged management problems in the city’s budget and treasury department.

But new budget and treasury political head Mkhuseli Mtsila hit back‚ saying the havoc with the metro’s finances was as a result of weak political leadership by Odendaal.

Mtsila said the city was going through a massive backlog of accounts that had accumulated since the city’s contract with service provider Cab Holdings came to an end. He said Cab Holdings was responsible for sending statements to residents.

“First of all‚ the poor revenue collection rate is a historic trend and it happened during Odendaal’s time‚” Mtsila said.

“The collection rate will recover and we will reach our target of 94%.”

Mtsila said the tender process for a new service provider took time.

