TOM EATON: The mayor who represents the one percent - literally, not figuratively
'The ANC would probably tell you that he is the symbolic figurehead of a valiant, revolutionary ANC-led coalition taking back the city from threats like accountability and fiscal discipline'
EXTRACT
What he is, of course, is the public servant who was recorded demanding that his city should stop delivering services to certain residents.
Most versions of the story led with Bobani’s promise, made to a town hall meeting last week, that 100% of the city’s budget would go to township residents.
Given the old-timey pork-barrel politics going down in Nelson Mandela Bay, it was a pretty austere offer: it must have taken great restraint not to promise 500% of the budget.
Still, one has to say that 100% seems a tad overambitious and not a little bit self-defeating.
