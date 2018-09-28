Zondo commission allows Gupta e-mails to be admitted as evidence

The Gupta leaks e-mails may now be presented as evidence in the Zondo commission, and witnesses can be questioned based on the e-mails.

On Friday morning, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo ruled that the forensic image of the original hard drive and two copies of it be received as evidence by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The tranche of e-mails, which was first leaked to the media, provided evidence of the controversial family’s influence over the running of the state.

The original hard drive was damaged, but a European expert recovered almost all of it, the commission heard on Thursday. It was said that this expertly recovered forensic image of the original hard drive had even more data on it than the hard drive that was given to journalists and was reported on in detail.

The commission’s legal team had on Thursday asked that the hard drives be admitted into evidence. The hard drives are currently in safekeeping by the commission.