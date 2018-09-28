National

Zondo commission allows Gupta e-mails to be admitted as evidence

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo's ruling means witnesses may be questioned based on the emails

28 September 2018 - 12:27 Claudi Mailovich
Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo. Picture: ALON SKUY
Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo. Picture: ALON SKUY

The Gupta leaks e-mails may now be presented as evidence in the Zondo commission, and witnesses can be questioned based on the e-mails. 

On Friday morning, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo ruled that the forensic image of the original hard drive and two copies of it be received as evidence by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The tranche of e-mails, which was first leaked to the media, provided evidence of the controversial family’s influence over the running of the state.

The original hard drive was damaged, but a European expert recovered almost all of it, the commission heard on Thursday. It was said that this expertly recovered forensic image of the original hard drive had even more data on it than the hard drive that was given to journalists and was reported on in detail.

The commission’s legal team had on Thursday asked that the hard drives be admitted into evidence. The hard drives are currently in safekeeping by the commission.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Friday, however, advocate Kate Hofmeyr amended the notice of motion to ask that the evidence just be received by the commission. Paul Pretorius, head of the commission’s legal team, on Friday also announced that finance minister Nhlanhla Nene would testify on October 3.

Nene was axed as finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma in December 2015 and replaced by the little known Des van Rooyen. Van Rooyen was finance minister for only a weekend before he was replaced by Pravin Gordhan, now minister of public enterprises, following pressure from ANC leaders and business on Zuma.

The commission has heard evidence that former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that a Gupta brother had offered him the position of finance minister a few months before Nene was axed. Jonas testified that when he was offered the job, the Gupta brother said they considered the national treasury to be a “stumbling block” and that when he was made finance minister they would require him to remove Lungisa Fuzile, treasury director-general at the time, as well as Kenneth Brown, the procurement chief at the time, Ismail Momoniat, current deputy director-general, and Andrew Donaldson, a former deputy director-general.

Zondo ruled that should anyone want to have access to the data before the evidence is presented by the commission’s legal team, they should seek the leave of the commission.

MailovichC@businesslive.co.za

Advocate asks Zondo inquiry to admit Gupta leaks into evidence

Lawyer Brian Currin, who contacted the inquiry and made it aware of a hard drive, took to the stand after advocate Paul Pretorius made the application
National
1 day ago

Ajay Gupta uses being a vegetarian as proof of Vytjie Mentor’s testimony being false

He calls the former ANC MP’s testimony ‘fiction’, saying ‘significant cross-examination will be necessary’ 
National
1 day ago

US and UK investigating explosive ‘Gupta leaks’ state capture e-mails

It is understood that the Hawks have not yet been given access to hard drives containing about 200,000 e-mails
National
9 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Zwelinzima Vavi plays down alleged assault on a ...
National
2.
Elon Musk set Tesla share price based on ...
National
3.
‘Approach the courts,’ EFF urges Siyabonga Gama ...
National
4.
‘Intolerable’ that Gigaba and Dlamini are ...
National

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Now Rajesh Gupta has denied ever even speaking to Mcebisi Jonas
National

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Day of intrigue as story of how Gupta emails were leaked is ...
News

Duduzane Zuma met with Mcebisi Jonas, but only to address blackmail rumours
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.