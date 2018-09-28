National

ZONDO COMMISSION

US and UK investigating explosive ‘Gupta leaks’ state capture e-mails

28 September 2018 - 05:05 Claudi Mailovich and Karyn Maughan
Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The "Gupta leaks" e-mails that blew the lid on the extent of the Gupta family’s influence over vital state institutions during the Zuma presidency have gone international.

As deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo considered whether the e-mails could be admitted into evidence at the inquiry into alleged state capture, the commission heard on Thursday that the e-mails were already under investigation by "American authorities".

A ruling by Zondo that the e-mails can be submitted may pave the way for SA law enforcement agencies to access them to help in their own investigations.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

It is understood that the Hawks have not yet been given access to hard drives containing about 200,000 e-mails, allegedly sent and received by multiple Gupta family members and their associates.

As far back as October 2017, it was revealed that the US and UK were investigating foreign properties and bank accounts of the Gupta family, while the FBI and the US justice department were investigating the Guptas and their relatives living in the US. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, National Crime Agency and Serious Fraud Office were investigating allegations that the family used UK banks in Dubai and Hong Kong to launder money looted from SA taxpayers.

Revealed in June 2017, the e-mails detailed how the Gupta brothers won billions of rand of contracts from state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and influenced government decisions, including the appointment of ministers and SOE boards, giving rise to the term "state capture".

The commission’s legal team asked that the Gupta leaks be admitted into evidence. It now has the original hard drive, as well as an almost complete forensic picture of the recovered data from the damaged original, and two clones of it.

Zondo is yet to make a ruling but raised concern about admitting into evidence items that had not completely been analysed.

Atul Gupta, former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba have all reportedly questioned the validity of the e-mails implicating them in state capture corruption.

Inquiry legal team heavyweight Paul Pretorius said that not only did the commission investigators believe the e-mails to be genuine, but that their authenticity could be proved through proper forensic investigation.

Attorney Brian Currin, who has been central to how the information on the hard drives became public and who has worked closely with the two whistle-blowers known only as Stan and John, testified that unspecified "American authorities" sought access to and obtained a copy of a clone hard drive containing the e-mails. He told the commission that he had met the Americans at the end of January 2018.

"They knew about one of the whistle-blowers, Stan. They said they did not know his true identity.

"They advised me they were doing certain investigations of an international nature and that they would like to meet with Stan and also have access to the evidence," Currin said.

At the time, the aliases of the whistle-blowers, as well as Currin’s involvement, were not public knowledge.

Cyril Ramaphosa must give evidence at Zondo inquiry, says Mmusi Maimane

‘Magashule‚ Ramaphosa and the whole leadership that tried to convince the banks not to shut down the accounts of the Guptas,’ must explain, he says
National
16 hours ago

Advocate asks Zondo inquiry to admit Gupta leaks into evidence

Lawyer Brian Currin, who contacted the inquiry and made it aware of a hard drive, took to the stand after advocate Paul Pretorius made the application
National
15 hours ago

Michael Masutha has not ruled out extradition of Guptas after new treaty with UAE

SA and the UAE signed the mutual legal assistance and extradition treaties on Monday
National
1 day ago

Ajay Gupta uses being a vegetarian as proof of Vytjie Mentor’s testimony being false

He calls the former ANC MP’s testimony ‘fiction’, saying ‘significant cross-examination will be necessary’ 
National
1 day ago

Duduzane Zuma met with Mcebisi Jonas, but only to address blackmail rumours

Rajesh has identified himself as the only Gupta brother at Saxonwold when Jonas claims he was the target of the attempted bribe
National
10 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Gama told to refund R151m on his way out
National
2.
US and UK investigating explosive ‘Gupta leaks’ ...
National
3.
How new Mining Charter calls for give and take
National
4.
Visa reforms are inadequate to boost tourism ...
National

Related Articles

Advocate asks Zondo inquiry to admit Gupta leaks into evidence
National

KARYN MAUGHAN: Why this court case against Pravin Gordhan has massive ...
Politics

Whistleblowers fear for their lives after Gupta leaks e-mails
National

Transnet overpaid R509m in train deal
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.