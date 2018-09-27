Advocate asks Zondo inquiry to admit Gupta leaks into evidence

Pretorius said the commission had the original hard drive, which contained hundreds of thousands of e-mails, and that it was in safe keeping. Pretorius said the hard drive was originally owned by the Gupta-owned Sahara Computers.

The hard drive was given to the commission earlier in 2018, but it was damaged and could only be worked on by an expert. An expert in Europe was able to recover almost all of the data, and made a forensic image of the original hard drive. Two copies were made of the forensic image.

Pretorius said one of the versions would be held in safe keeping, while the investigations team would then use the other two copies to analyse and investigate the data. He said the data the commission has includes more than simply the tranche of e-mails that was leaked to the media in 2017.

He asked that the order be made immediately by Zondo and not at a later stage.

Lawyer Brian Currin, who contacted the commission and made it aware of the hard drive, took to the stand after Pretorius made the application.