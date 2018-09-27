Advocate asks Zondo inquiry to admit Gupta leaks into evidence
Lawyer Brian Currin, who contacted the inquiry and made it aware of a hard drive, took to the stand after advocate Paul Pretorius made the application
The state capture commission of inquiry’s legal team has the e-mails that have became known as the Gupta leaks, and wants them to be admitted into evidence.
Advocate Paul Pretorius, who heads up the commission’s legal team, applied to commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday to have hard drives that contain the data, submitted into evidence.
Pretorius said the commission had the original hard drive, which contained hundreds of thousands of e-mails, and that it was in safe keeping. Pretorius said the hard drive was originally owned by the Gupta-owned Sahara Computers.
The hard drive was given to the commission earlier in 2018, but it was damaged and could only be worked on by an expert. An expert in Europe was able to recover almost all of the data, and made a forensic image of the original hard drive. Two copies were made of the forensic image.
Pretorius said one of the versions would be held in safe keeping, while the investigations team would then use the other two copies to analyse and investigate the data. He said the data the commission has includes more than simply the tranche of e-mails that was leaked to the media in 2017.
He asked that the order be made immediately by Zondo and not at a later stage.
Lawyer Brian Currin, who contacted the commission and made it aware of the hard drive, took to the stand after Pretorius made the application.
Currin, who has experience with working with whistle-blowers, was contacted by a friend who had been contacted by the two whistle-blowers who had obtained the data.
Currin told the commission that he wondered if there would have been a commission if the two whistle-blowers did not decide to leak the information. He said the pair still lived in fear, but that that might change in future.
Pretorius had said they might be able to testify in July 2019.
Currin’s testimony on the data and the circumstances surrounding its movements, is continuing. Zondo has not yet indicated when he will make an order as to the legal team’s application.
