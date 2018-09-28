RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Day of intrigue as story of how Gupta emails were leaked is told to commission
'Currin revealed the long, risky journey that led to the original hard drive and a clone finally being placed in the hands of the commission’s head investigator, Terrence Nombembe'
Currin told Zondo about the arduous process to preserve the information on the delicate data storage devices, the original of which had been damaged, and safely move them to different parts of the world. The commission also heard about the fear and disruption to the lives of two anonymous whistleblowers who took possession of the original hard drive belonging to Gupta-owned Sahara Computers.
The two people known as “Stan” and John” and their families fled SA in fear and have been living at an undisclosed location since July 2017. They have undertaken to return to the country and give evidence at the commission in July 2019.
