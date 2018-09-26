Ajay Gupta has dismissed as “fiction” former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor’s evidence that he offered her a ministerial position and lists several reasons why she is lying‚ including her statement that she was offered mutton curry when they met.

In a 42-page affidavit before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture‚ Ajay disputes several claims Mentor made in her testimony:

• He denies offering her the job of public enterprises minister‚ saying his family never had an interest in Jet Airlines‚ which Mentor claims was the basis for Ajay offering her the post. He was responding to Mentor’s evidence in which she said: “If I agree to facilitate that SAA doesn’t fly that route [Johannesburg to Mumbai] any more‚ then I could become the minister of public enterprises … I asked him: ‘How so?’ Ajay says: ‘Neither I nor any of the entities in which I have an interest ever had a partnership with an airline‚ let alone one that could take over the SA-India route’.”

Mentor claimed Ajay Gupta then told her that former president Jacob Zuma would reshuffle his cabinet‚ including then minister Barbara Hogan.

• He denies she met with Zuma at his family’s Saxonwold home‚ as testified‚ and attached photographs of the compound to his affidavit to prove this.

• Ajay says her saying she was offered mutton curry during her alleged 2010 meeting with him — during which she says he offered her the post of minister of public enterprises — cannot be true. “We are of the Hindu religion and maintain a strictly vegetarian diet. It is anathema to suggest that meat of any form, let alone in the form of chopped up sheep, would be allowed to enter our home‚ let alone enter our kitchen and form part of a meal prepared and served in our home.”

• He denies her evidence before the commission that he wears a “pointing finger” ring.

• He also shoots down Mentor’s claims that his brothers arrived to pick her up from OR Tambo International Airport‚ carrying a placard with her name on it and wearing dark glasses. “In fact‚ neither my brother‚ Atul‚ who was the chair of our group of companies at the time, nor my brother Rajesh have ever undertaken the basic function of fetching people from the airport‚ let alone brandishing a placard bearing the name of any person; nor did they wear telecommunications earpieces … together with dark glasses and suits such as security people wear.”