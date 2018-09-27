Duduzane admits meeting with Jonas‚ but says he and Hlongwane, who he has described as an “uncle”, did so to address certain unidentified blackmail claims allegedly made by Jonas.

“Rumours were surfacing in general that Mr Jonas allegedly claimed that Mr Hlongwane blackmailed [Jonas] in some or other manner. These rumours were regarded as very serious. When these rumours started to surface‚ Mr Hlongwane‚ in discussion with me‚ decided to set up a meeting with Mr Jonas in an attempt to clear it up‚ as Mr Jonas, also in his discussions with Mr Hlongwane, wanted to know from me directly where these rumours were spreading or coming from‚” Duduzane stated in an affidavit filed with the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

He said that the trio agreed to meet at the Hyatt hotel in Rosebank on October 23 2015. Duduzane said Hlongwane had‚ however‚ telephonically asked to move the meeting to a “private venue of our choice”‚ and he and Jonas agreed to do so. According to Duduzane‚ “Mr Jonas requested to rather travel with me in my car‚ leaving his bodyguards behind at the Hyatt Hotel.”

He further claims Jonas did not object to the meeting being moved.

Spectator and mediator

Duduzane said he played the role of spectator and “mediator” at the Saxonwold meeting‚ and claims that, during discussions between Jonas and Hlongwane, Rajesh Gupta briefly entered the room to talk to him.

Rajesh has identified himself as the only Gupta brother who was at Saxonwold when Jonas claims he was the target of the attempted bribe. However, Rajesh insists he did not speak to Jonas‚ and only briefly walked into the room where Jonas was meeting with Duduzane and Hlongwane. He did so‚ he says‚ to check on Duduzane’s availability for the following day.

“I did not introduce myself to anybody‚ nor did I participate in that meeting. I did not have any discussion with Mr Jonas at all‚” he stated in an affidavit filed as part of his failed application to cross-examine Jonas.