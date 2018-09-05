National

‘Stimulus package must be activated immediately’ to lift growth rate, says Enoch Godongwana

The ANC official called on the government to implement the 14 confidence-boosting measures announced by Malusi Gigaba when he was finance minister

05 September 2018 - 16:05 Sunita Menon
Enoch Godongwana, the ANC's subcommittee chairperson on economic transformation. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Enoch Godongwana, the ANC's subcommittee chairperson on economic transformation. Picture: MOELETSI MABE

The ANC has called for the immediate and "aggressive" implementation of an economic stimulus plan.

This comes after the growth figures on Tuesday that indicated SA was in a recession.

"The ANC-led government must take immediate, concrete and bold steps to lift the rate of growth and its inclusivity by activating macroeconomic policy tools, institutional efficiencies and specific sector interventions as central instruments to mitigate the effects of a contraction in economic activity," the chair of the ANC’ subcommittee on economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana said.

"Specifically, the stimulus package must be activated immediately."

Economists have warned that the government has no room in the fiscus to boost the economy. The ANC has also remained mum about how the stimulus package would be financed.

Among the policy interventions that the party proposed are tax credits for companies that "invest in sustainable job creation", an increase in localisation procurement spend, cutting red tape and improving infrastructure maintenance.

The party also called for "agricultural support packages" to "boost economic growth and food security" and a boost to the extended public works programmes, improving trade with Africa and bringing down the cost of data.

"These interventions do not necessarily require the development of new policies, but rather the effective implementation of existing ones," Godongwana said. He called on the government to implement the 14 confidence-boosting measures announced by Malusi Gigaba when he was finance minister.

Data from Statistics SA on Tuesday came as a shock to the market. SA’s economy contracted 0.7% in the three months to the end of June, following a dismal performance in the first quarter, which was revised up from a 2.2% contraction to 2.6%.

Two months of negative growth is an indication that the economy is in recession.

menons@businesslive.co.za

Cyril Ramaphosa has a recession on his hands

SA has plunged into a recession, thanks to the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector shrinking by nearly a third
Economy
1 day ago

Shocking drop in agriculture behind 'surprise' recession

Agriculture fell almost 30%, dragging the GDP number down
Economy
1 day ago

Nhlanhla Nene says SA’s recession can be beaten

The finance minister says he is confident economic structural reform and measures to stimulate the economy will help pull SA out of the woods
Economy
23 hours ago

DA and IFP put blame for the recession squarely on the ANC

Nothing has changed under President Cyril Ramaphosa, say both parties, amid crushing unemployment and an increase in VAT — due to state capture ...
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Three firefighters die in Joburg city centre ...
National
2.
‘Political forces’ are behind Pikitup problems, ...
National
3.
‘Stimulus package must be activated immediately’ ...
National
4.
Nqaba Bhanga is DA’s Eastern Cape candidate for ...
National

Related Articles

Expanding prosperity is about good politics as well as good economics
Opinion

How Malusi Gigaba is ready to tackle fiscal fiasco
Economy

Five top writers on the state of SA after the budget shock
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.