Five top writers on the state of SA after the budget shock

He struggled through the pre-budget parliamentary briefing, muddling concepts and dropping words and phrases such as "spending cuts" and "fiscal stimulus", apparently without noticing the contradictions.

At one point, Gigaba misspoke so badly he actually said the government would not be able to bail Eskom out if the utility’s lenders called for their money.

But if Wednesday was bad, Thursday was much worse as the extent of the fallout over the medium-term budget policy statement became known. The market reeled.

After growing accustomed to a Treasury that always made a plan, even if it was not thoroughly convincing, it was a rude shock to discover this was a Treasury that, when confronted with the worst growth and debt scenario since 1996, decided to do nothing.

