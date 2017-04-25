Expanding prosperity is about good politics as well as good economics

The financing of state-owned enterprises such as Eskom remains a high-risk area for fiscal stability and governance uncertainties persist at state-owned entities. And by October, we should also have a better idea of what stance the Treasury will have taken on pending wage negotiations in the public sector. With the public sector wage bill already seen as too high by his predecessor, Gigaba will need to manage it to secure a better balance between the state’s consumption and investment spending.

The planning cycle for the 2018-19 budget begins in mid-2017 and assumptions will need to begin to be made about the economic outlook for 2018. With the concerns about public debt levels in relation to GDP, the emphasis should be on three things: economic growth prospects, the current burden of taxation and the net effect of junk status on borrowing costs. It would be wise for the Treasury to consult widely on how the economic outlook may change and, in particular, the fiscal implications of a possibly much lower economic growth rate in 2017, perhaps even a recession. Downside risks for the economy predominate at present.

The next determinant of outcomes will be confidence and credibility around policy. The changing of the guard at the Treasury, the narratives of the credit ratings agencies and the rhetoric around "radical economic transformation" have converged to heighten policy uncertainty. "I cannot recall," says one business leader, "when the gap between the kind of words politicians use and what is happening in SA is as great as it is now." The trust and confidence recently built up by Gordhan through his Team SA with business and labour have been badly damaged by recent developments and need to be repaired urgently.

This may be embarrassing given the extent to which mainstream business has publicly deplored the decision by which Gigaba was appointed. But it is difficult to see how the aftermath of junk status can be handled successfully without continued collaboration, especially with business. The terms of engagement between the government and business will need to be reconfigured. Winning investor confidence means Gigaba must offer a constructive path, not a destructive one, for the way ahead. "Improving business confidence," says prominent US economist Larry Summers, "is the cheapest form of economic stimulus."

One of the major lessons emerging from SA’s recent experience confirms what professors Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson say in their classic study Why Nations Fail. It is that promoting shared prosperity is not just a question of "good" economics, it also requires "good" politics. The policy makers and politicians who are supposed to act on well-intentioned advice may be part of the problem, and many attempts to rectify the situation backfire because checks and balances have been compromised. While economic institutions are critical for determining how prosperous a country might become, say Acemoglu and Robinson, politics and political institutions determine what economic institutions exist.