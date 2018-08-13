National

Bomb scare at University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville campus

The bomb threat comes at the end of a day of violent protests and the arrest of 17 students objecting to poor Wi-Fi signal and safety

13 August 2018 - 17:41 Suthentira Govender
The Durban campus of the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A police bomb squad was deployed to the trouble-torn University of KwaZulu-Natal late on Monday to investigate a bomb threat.

It comes hours after violence erupted at the institution’s Westville campus‚ which resulted in lectures being suspended and 17 students arrested for public violence.

The protest was related to student concerns about external residences‚ including poor Wi-Fi signal and safety issues.

SAPS spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed police were at the scene.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

