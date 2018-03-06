National / Education

Protesting students at UKZN Pietermaritzburg stop lectures

SRC member Xola Mehlomakhulu says students have not received their Nsfas allowances for accommodation and food

06 March 2018 - 16:16 Nompendulo Ngubane
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Students have stopped classes at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN’s) Pietermaritzburg campus.

Student representative council (SRC) member Xola Mehlomakhulu said students had not received their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) allowances for food and accommodation. He also said postgraduate students were being excluded from the fund and were unable to further their studies.

SRC members started protesting last Thursday. "We cannot allow classes to continue while others are being affected. By doing that we want everyone to feel what other students are feeling. We can’t allow others to study while others are suffering‚" Mehlomakhulu said. "No one can attend classes on an empty stomach."

He said students were squatting with other students and some had no place to stay.

"Some of the lecturers try to sneak classes‚" said a student. "Once they [the protesting students] see that there is some attention in class they come in and distract classes. I’m from Imbali Unit 2. I take four taxis a day. Since Thursday‚ I’ve been coming to campus for nothing.

"My concern is that tests are resuming next week. What is going to happen? These students don’t want anyone to study. We are starting to feel the pinch‚" said the student.

When GroundUp visited the campus‚ police were visible along Golf Road. Some students were sitting outside the campus. They watched as the police chased a group of protesters. Tear gas was used to disperse the protesters.

A student who was part of the group disrupting lectures said he had not received his allowance. "I’m currently living with a friend in the township. I survive on cheap bread. I don’t have money for food and accommodation."

University spokesperson Normah Zondo said: "The university management is engaging with student leadership to resolve matters. Protesters are urged to allow time for discussions to take place‚ and desist from causing further disruption."

GroundUp has received no response from Nsfas‚ despite phoning‚ e-mailing and texting.

This article was originally published by GroundUp.

GroundUp

JONATHAN JANSEN: Which is SA's top university? Should we be asking?

'The top South African universities work very hard behind the scenes to position themselves favourably'
Lifestyle
19 days ago

Students said to be among dozens in court for public violence at University of Zululand

Students went on the rampage at the KwaDlangezwa campus on Thursday to protest about meal allowances
National
4 days ago

DUT’s academic year delayed yet again due to strike over salaries

After a month of negotiations, no agreement has been reached and the unions plans to continue with the strike
National
25 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Four senior ANN7 staffers arrested, report says
National
2.
If convicted, Guptas will serve sentence in a ...
National
3.
Protesting students at UKZN Pietermaritzburg stop ...
National / Education
4.
AfriBusiness calls land expropriation decision ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.