National

Jacob Zuma has hired his son Duduzane’s lawyer

18 July 2018 - 08:24 Karyn Maughan
Duduzane Zuma, the son of scandal-plagued former South African president Jacob Zuma, arrives at court in Johannesburg, July 9 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Duduzane Zuma, the son of scandal-plagued former South African president Jacob Zuma, arrives at court in Johannesburg, July 9 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Former president Jacob Zuma has found a new criminal advocate to represent him in his corruption trial: senior counsel Mika Hellens.

Hellens will replace advocate Kemp J Kemp‚ who acted for Zuma for more than a decade. He will act for the former president when he appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on July 27.

Hellens is also acting for Zuma’s son Duduzane in his culpable homicide trial.

Zuma junior was charged over the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Jeanette Mashaba‚ who the state alleges died as a consequence of his negligent driving.

Duduzane Zuma’s Porsche crashed into the minibus in which the women were travelling in February 2014. Dube died on the scene and Mashaba‚ who was injured‚ passed away in hospital.

Zuma senior has been charged with corruption‚ racketeering and tax evasion related to his allegedly corrupt dealings with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik and French arms company Thint.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed that the state will continue funding the costs of Zuma’s defence to those charges‚ pending the finalisation of a DA and EFF court challenge to the legality of that funding.

New twist in VBS saga: Mzwanele Manyi’s newspaper banked with the lender

Freezing of all TNA Media’s accounts by the bank has ‘severely affected’ the business
Companies
1 day ago

A bad week for Duduzane Zuma

He won’t be able to return to his Burj Khalifa digs in Dubai as he has had to hand over his passport
News & Fox
4 days ago

Tardy Jacob Zuma too late to be at Duduzane’s hearing

The former president sat in his car outside the court because he was too late to attend the hearing
National
5 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: SA’s gangster’s paradise

No other country beats sunny SA if you’re looking to pursue a career in crime, white-collar crime in particular
Opinion
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma has hired his son Duduzane’s lawyer
National
2.
Ruling ends Tasima’s claim to eNaTIS and paves ...
National
3.
Ipsos poll severely understates DA support, says ...
National
4.
UDM’s court bid is frivolous, says PIC head Dan ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.