Mzwanele Manyi seeks to have TNA Media put under provisional liquidation

Manyi says TNA Media’s operational bank accounts were held with VBS Mutual Bank, which was placed under curatorship in March

16 July 2018 - 13:55 Genevieve Quintal
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Mzwanele Manyi’s AfroTone Media Holdings and its directors are applying to the High Court in Pretoria on an urgent basis to have TNA Media, formerly owned by the controversial Gupta family, placed under provisional liquidation.

In an affidavit lodged with the court, Manyi said the company was in a "dire financial position" and conducted its business in "insolvent circumstances".

"Consequently the directors have a legal duty to cease all operations and further to act in the best interest of all stakeholders, including the body of creditors, its employees and shareholder."

He said the applicants, who were AfroTone directors, decided to approach the court on the grounds of urgency to ensure proper protection of the respondent, TNA Media’s assets.

Manyi recently rebranded ANN7 to Afro Worldview, while The New Age (TNA) newspaper changed its name to Afro Voice.

Afro Voice published its last edition on June 29.

The Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments announced in late 2017 its withdrawal from its media interests‚ selling its shareholding in Infinity Media (ANN7) and TNA to Lodidox and management for R450m.

Oakbay vendor-financed the deals, essentially lending Manyi the money to buy the businesses. Manyi said he had repaid his debt to the Guptas and the original amount owed had been lowered after re-negotiation.

ANN7 will be dropped from the DStv bouquet in August.

In the affidavit, Manyi said continuing negative perceptions and the continued decline of TNA Media’s revenue meant it had accumulated operational debt as at the end of June of R23,266,711.

He also said TNA Media’s operational bank accounts were held with VBS Mutual Bank, which was placed under curatorship in March.

"As a result of the aforementioned disposition, the respondent’s operations were severely affected by the freezing of all their operational accounts with VBS Mutual Bank," Manyi said.

He said that from August 2017 to June 2018, the directors of AfroTone Media had used "their best endeavours" to rescue TNA Media’s business.

They want the court to hear the application on July 24.

Last month Manyi announced three new shareholders: Mandela Legacy Media, represented by Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, the granddaughter of Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, and private investors Unathi Mguye, founder of Storky Management Consulting, and Sifiso Mthethwa, a high court attorney.

He said at the time that the share deal, the details of which Manyi would not disclose, had increased Afro Worldview’s black ownership from 90% to 100%.

