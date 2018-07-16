Mzwanele Manyi seeks to have TNA Media put under provisional liquidation

Mzwanele Manyi’s AfroTone Media Holdings and its directors are applying to the High Court in Pretoria on an urgent basis to have TNA Media, formerly owned by the controversial Gupta family, placed under provisional liquidation.

In an affidavit lodged with the court, Manyi said the company was in a "dire financial position" and conducted its business in "insolvent circumstances".

"Consequently the directors have a legal duty to cease all operations and further to act in the best interest of all stakeholders, including the body of creditors, its employees and shareholder."

He said the applicants, who were AfroTone directors, decided to approach the court on the grounds of urgency to ensure proper protection of the respondent, TNA Media’s assets.

Manyi recently rebranded ANN7 to Afro Worldview, while The New Age (TNA) newspaper changed its name to Afro Voice.

Afro Voice published its last edition on June 29.