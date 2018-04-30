How SA’s powerhouse pair nuked the Russian deal

Two very determined women fly home from the US this week after being lauded for their role in derailing the trillion-rand nuclear power agreement between SA and Russia.

Standing on the stage of the San Francisco Opera House last week, Makoma Lekalakala of Johannesburg and Liziwe McDaid of Cape Town both sought to deflect personal kudos after winning the 2018 Goldman Prize, a global award that recognises grassroots activists for "significant achievements to protect the environment".

Instead, they said honour was due to a much broader group of local activists, lawyers and volunteers who sounded the alarm bells when they got wind of a secret deal between Russia and SA in 2014. Had the deal not been halted, they fear future generations would have been saddled with a crippling financial bill and almost perpetual responsibility for dealing with radioactive waste and the risk of nuclear accidents.

Given the staggering monetary costs and risks to human health and the environment, it seems remarkable that it was left to two small non-governmental organisations to take up the legal cudgels and shine more light on the murky deal, eventually securing a landmark victory in the High Court in Cape Town in April.

Judge Lee Bozalek, who tore up the deal following a legal application by Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute, was not impressed by the government’s claims that it was merely a "framework" or nonbinding agreement.