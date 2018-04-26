A bad week for Supra Mahumapelo

Makoma Lekalakala (pictured) and Liz McDaid, the two activists who a year ago won their legal battle to stop the R1 trillion nuclear power deal secretly signed between Jacob Zuma and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, were named SA winners of the prestigious Goldman environmental award.

Their five-year legal quest was vindicated last April when a high court accepted their claim that the pact — which led to the dismissal of two finance ministers for opposing it — had been arranged without proper consultation with parliament.