A bad week for Supra Mahumapelo
Just the other day Supra Mahumapelo seemed untouchable as a member of the Zuma-aligned ‘premier league’
Makoma Lekalakala (pictured) and Liz McDaid, the two activists who a year ago won their legal battle to stop the R1 trillion nuclear power deal secretly signed between Jacob Zuma and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, were named SA winners of the prestigious Goldman environmental award.
Their five-year legal quest was vindicated last April when a high court accepted their claim that the pact — which led to the dismissal of two finance ministers for opposing it — had been arranged without proper consultation with parliament.
Just the other day Supra Mahumapelo seemed untouchable, a member of the Zuma-aligned "premier league" destined for duties above and beyond the premiership of North West province. But for a week the masses have been in revolt, burning and looting and calling for his head. "The issues," president Cyril Ramaphosa explained, "have to do with the position of the premier‚ with governance [and] with issues of corruption in the province" — hardly a ringing endorsement for Supra’s continued tenure.
