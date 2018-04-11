State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser must be fired‚ the Right2Know Campaign (R2K) says.

It said on Wednesday that Fraser had retained his post despite mounting allegations against him, which made it clear that he could not be left in charge of the spy agency.

"The revelation that Fraser has attempted to shut down the inspector-general of intelligence’s investigations of these allegations makes his removal all the more urgent‚" the advocacy organisation said in a statement.

According to court documents filed by the Inspector-General of Intelligence‚ Setlhomamaru Dintwe‚ Fraser had interfered heavily in the inspector-general’s work‚ including revoking Dintwe’s security clearance.

R2K said the inspector-general of intelligence was appointed by Parliament to oversee the conduct of the intelligence agencies and safeguard against exactly this kind of abuse of power.

"In light of the growing evidence of widespread abuses inside the intelligence structures‚ including corruption‚ illegal surveillance and continued politicisation‚ this office needs to be protected from harassment and intimidation. In fact‚ urgent reforms are needed to strengthen its independence and bolsters its powers‚ and make it more transparent and accountable to the public‚" R2K said.

The organisation called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire the securocrats in the intelligence agencies‚ starting with Fraser‚ and said those agencies must be staffed by individuals who were independent‚ credible and untainted by past abuses of power.

It also said police must investigate the allegations against Fraser as a criminal matter.

"Parliament must ensure the inspector-general of intelligence is given the necessary independence and resources to root out the rot in SA’s intelligence agencies — from top to bottom‚" it added.