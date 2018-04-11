The Inspector-General of Intelligence has accused State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser of threatening him and trying to block an investigation into "serious" allegations against the spy boss.

On Wednesday, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe said Fraser had launched allegedly unlawful attempts to block his investigation‚ forcing him to go to court to seek urgent legal protection.

"The director-general has threatened and intimidated me on more than one occasion‚" he said in a statement.

Fraser was implicated in the alleged mismanagement of state security funds in a book — The President’s Keepers — by author Jacques Pauw‚ who said that a huge sum of taxpayers’ money was wasted on a project headed by Fraser.

Fraser dismissed the allegations.

"In a desperate attempt to bring an end to my investigation into the allegations against him‚ the director-general has sought to revoke my security clearance. There is no lawful reason or basis for the revocation of my security clearance. The only purpose for revoking my security clearance is to prevent me from investigating [the director-general]. This is obviously unlawful and an attack on my office and the Constitution‚" Dintwe said.

"Furthermore‚ state resources are used by the director-general to undermine my office and prevent investigation against him. The director-general went further than that and ‘suspended’ me although he does not have any authority to do so. He wrote to me informing me that I cannot have access to any intelligence as well any intelligence premises including my own office‚ the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence.

"Although the latest acts of the director-general are ultra vires‚ they have grievously hampered my ability to discharge my constitutional mandate. Given the brazen and unlawful actions by the director-general‚ I have made an urgent application to the High Court for an order setting aside the revocation of my security clearance and an interdict against the director-general from interfering with my functions.

"I have also asked the court to order the director-general to co-operate in respect of my investigations‚ including the investigations regarding complaints against him.

Dintwe was appointed Inspector-General of Intelligence in March 2017. In his position‚ he is expected to provide civilian oversight of the intelligence services‚ including the State Security Services.

"In an effort to distract me from conducting this investigation‚ [Fraser] has obstructed the functioning of my office. He is also undermining my investigation into the allegations against him. He has acted in defiance of my constitutional mandate and powers." Dintwe said.