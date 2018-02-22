David Mabuza looks set for role as deputy president

"Indeed the premier shared this with his colleagues at the cabinet lekgotla last week that he was at the exit point," Mncwango said.

However, Mabuza did not provide a timeline of when this would happen, he added.

Sources have told Business Day that Mabuza is set to resign as Mpumalanga premier on Monday next week.

When asked whether Mabuza was headed for the Union Buildings, Mncwango said the premier was at the ANC’s disposal for deployment in any capacity.

"This is part of his responsibility as a leader of the movement," he said.

He said a shift to the Union Buildings was not within Mabuza’s control and was the "prerogative of the president".

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor have also been touted for the post.

Ramaphosa told Parliament on Tuesday that an announcement on the composition of the cabinet would happen "at an appropriate time".

It is unclear who would replace Mabuza as the premier in Mpumalanga.

Mncwango said although the premier believed there were many capable leaders who could take over from him, his successor was also not up to him. "It should be understood further that this is not the process that is within the purview of the premier."

Mabuza was elected as deputy president of the ANC at the party’s hotly contested national conference at Nasrec in December 2017.

The support from Mabuza’s province for Ramaphosa was largely responsible for the president’s narrow victory over the former African Union commission chairwoman, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

