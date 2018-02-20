SA’s democracy stood up to the test, but some things need to change

How democracy fared

Overall, SA’s constitutional democracy showed its resilience against subversion and corruption. But there were some close calls.

Vital in the campaign against corruption and state capture was the freedom of the media. An attempt by sycophantic securocrats to promulgate Nkandla as a "national key point", which would have made it a crime to publish photos of the site, simply resulted in a flood of front page photos of Zuma’s country estate. Courage from the media was key.

The continued independence of the judiciary, which granted many NGOs the standing to bring test cases, proved equally vital. SA’s democracy defended a freedom to oppose Zuma in ways that are unimaginable in, for example, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s Egypt with its tame pro-executive judges.

Not that Zuma didn’t try and subvert the independence of key state institutions. A number of examples stand out, such as the abuse of his powers to hand-pick judges heading commissions of enquiry, and the hiring and firing of the operational heads of the police and national prosecuting authorities.

New checks and balances needed

Never again should so much power be concentrated in any future presidency. A few important steps need to be taken to avert a similar crisis in the future.

Firstly, the Judicial Service Commission, which interviews candidates for judicial posts and recommends who should be appointed judges, should have its mandate broadened to also appoint top prosecutors, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), and the head of the Independent Electoral Commission.

Secondly, after a disastrous four appointments as police commissioner, it will be best for future police chiefs to be appointed by the Public Service Commission, not by the president. The commission’s mandate is to monitor and evaluate the administration of the country’s public service.

Thirdly, the Marikana massacre underscored the urgency of demilitarising the police service, so that it, indeed, becomes a police service, not a police force.

Fourthly, the Constitution needs to be amended to ensure such institutions as the Auditor-General and Ipid are given teeth. In future, their recommendations must result in prosecutions.

These are also issues Parliament and civil society must take up. Importantly, SA’s media, commentators and civil society must stop looking for a great man as saviour. It is active citizenry, working together with strong institutions, that is the foundation of democracy.

In his state of the nation speech, Ramaphosa addressed the concerns of unions as well as of business. His repeated theme about jobs for the unemployed, especially unemployed young people, will be a hard act to follow. But any success will be welcome and overdue.

• The article first appeared in The Conversation