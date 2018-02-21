ANC absolved as collective amnesia follows inauguration of Ramaphosa

While things will probably get marginally better in the short term, in the long run the bout of collective amnesia triggered by Ramaphosa’s inauguration could have disastrous consequences. The responses on Twitter to an article by the Institute of Race Relations’s Gareth van Onselen, in which he rightly criticised the content of Ramaphosa’s speech, led to an outpouring of angry criticism. People appeared incensed by Van Onselen’s supposed "negativity" for daring to point out that the state of the nation address offered very few concrete new ideas for solving the problems the party has failed to overcome for many years.

The responses serve as a powerful reminder that, with the exception of the last three years of Zuma’s rule, most South Africans have always angrily refused to engage in any real criticism of the ANC. It is precisely this unwillingness to robustly and critically examine the party’s many failures under the leadership of Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki that culminated in Zuma’s election in the first place. And only days after SA is finally rid of him, the country has apparently reverted to its default state of worshipping the leaders who gave it Zuma.

Indeed, the twittering classes seem to have already decided that on the back of Ramaphosa’s rise the ANC is all but guaranteed to secure a decisive victory in 2019’s election — and perhaps even increase its majority beyond the current 62%. Perhaps they are right. And just like that, SA’s voters would have not only absolved the ANC of all the horrors it inflicted upon them over the past decade but further entrenched the belief within the ANC that it is truly beyond all accountability.

If, after all the chaos of the Zuma years, the party is rewarded with another comfortable victory at the polls, there can be only one conclusion: voters will support the ANC no matter what crimes it commits. This message could spell doom for the country’s democracy.

Zuma was by no means the source of all corruption in the ANC. Instead, he merely perfected and built upon the culture of impunity imprinted on the party’s DNA through longstanding practices such as cadre deployment, whereby the ANC makes decisions about powerful civil service appointments not on the basis of competence but on the basis of "loyalty". Even if we overlook scandals directly linked to Zuma, such as the plunder at Nkandla and the former president’s personal role in state capture, the rest of the ANC has proven itself perfectly capable of ruining millions of lives quite independently from Zuma.

Without any help from Zuma, the ANC government in Gauteng enabled the torturous deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients when it irregularly decided to move them — tied down on the backs of open bakkies and trucks in some cases — from the Life Esidimeni hospital to unlicensed and even nonexistent nongovernmental organisations. From what we know, Zuma was also not the one who gave the command to the police to murder 34 striking mine workers in cold blood at Marikana. Thus far, not a single ANC government apparatchik has been held truly accountable for either of these mass killings.