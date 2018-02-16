Lobby group AfriForum said on Friday that it will submit an urgent application to the Constitutional Court in a bid to set aside former president Jacob Zuma’s last attempt to escape criminal prosecution.

Last Friday‚ Zuma published the regulations with the mandate to which the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture must comply. Regulation 8(2) states that no evidence before the commission or any facts that come to light as a result of this evidence may be used in criminal proceedings.

"The implication of this regulation is that Zuma has, in effect, pulled the commission’s teeth‚ as any revelation before the commission that comes down to corruption‚ bribery‚ organised crime or any other crime related to the controversial and now well-known state capture‚ may not be used to prove the guilt of any accused who is subsequently prosecuted‚" AfriForum said in a statement.

The group said as this case related to a constitutional failure of the former president himself‚ the case fell within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court. For this reason AfriForum was bringing an application for direct access to the court in order to file an urgent application.

AfriForum’s legal representative‚ Willie Spies‚ said it was important that the application was lodged to ensure the commission of inquiry was not denied bite in advance.