Zuma’s approval ratings tumbled from May 2015

Former president Jacob Zuma’s popularity declined dramatically between May 2015 and November last year, a study by market and opinion research company Ipsos shows.

Trust in government and optimism about the future of the country also declined during this period. Zuma resigned as state president late on Wednesday evening, after having initially defied his party’s requests for him to step down.

Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as president of the republic on Thursday afternoon.

Ramaphosa took over the reins of the ANC presidency in December in Nasrec, Johannesburg, when the party held its national conference.

Ipsos compared perceptions of South African citizens from May 2009, when Zuma was sworn in, to November 2017, which was just before the ANC’s conference took place.

In a statement released by Ipsos on Thursday, Mari Harris, director of public affairs, said: "When looking at perceptions of South Africans for this time period, there is a clear trend of declining optimism and dwindling appreciation of the work undertaken by government [under Zuma] in different areas of delivery."