Three of Zuma’s contributions to the country

• Aids treatment: Zuma’s breakaway from his predecessor Thabo Mbeki’s dangerous stance on HIV/Aids led to the extension of life-saving medical treatment for people with HIV/Aids. Under his presidency, the country adopted policies that provided free treatment at all public facilities, including prenatal care for pregnant women to stop the transmission of the virus to newborns. As a result, the average life span of South Africans is up by nine years compared with 2005.

• National Development Plan: The NDP is a detailed blueprint of SA’s plans to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030, among other objectives that seek to improve quality of life. Though the NDP was hailed at its 2012 inception for clearly setting out how the country would grow an inclusive economy, precious little has been done to get on with it.

• Brics: SA’s inclusion in the Brazil, Russia, India, China club of emerging economies was top of Zuma’s priorities when he became president. It seemed an exciting prospect, and an alternative to "Western" capital, whose influence he reviled. Brics held out the prospect of an alternative development bank and ratings agency. The jury’s still out on it.