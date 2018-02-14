Cyril Ramaphosa's mammoth clean-up job will start with the Cabinet

The real work for Cyril Ramaphosa starts now. Delivering the state of the nation address is ceremonial; after that he faces the arduous task of unravelling nine years of a corrupt and damaged administration under President Jacob Zuma.

The ANC has recalled Zuma from office and wants Ramaphosa to deliver the state of the nation address.

It is up to Zuma to adhere to the party’s request and resign. If he fails to do so, he could be removed by a motion of no confidence in Parliament.

According to the Constitution if the president is removed through a motion of no confidence by majority of members, the president and other members of the Cabinet and any deputy ministers must resign.

With Ramaphosa moving into the top position in the government, the ANC will have to decide on who will be his deputy. Mpumalanga ANC chairman David Mabuza was elected ANC deputy president in December. However, it is no guarantee that he will automatically become Ramaphosa’s deputy in the government.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the governing party has not yet decided who should be deputy president in the period before the 2019 general elections.