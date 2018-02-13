WATCH: What a stubborn Zuma means for SA’s economy

The market has been expecting President Jacob Zuma’s for some time.

TreasuryOne said Zuma’s recall had been priced in to a large extent, but once the announcement was made there could be a knee-jerk reaction that could push the local unit below R11.80/$.

Pan-African Investments CEO Iraj Abedian said he was concerned that Zuma was a barrier to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s new South African economy.

Abedian spoke to Business Day TV to share his views on the current political situation.

