News Leader
WATCH: What a stubborn Zuma means for SA’s economy
13 February 2018 - 08:52
The market has been expecting President Jacob Zuma’s for some time.
TreasuryOne said Zuma’s recall had been priced in to a large extent, but once the announcement was made there could be a knee-jerk reaction that could push the local unit below R11.80/$.
Pan-African Investments CEO Iraj Abedian said he was concerned that Zuma was a barrier to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s new South African economy.
Abedian spoke to Business Day TV to share his views on the current political situation.
Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investments says that Zuma is a barrier to Ramaphosa’s new South African economy.
Pan-African Investments CEO Iraj Abedian talks to Business Day TV about President Jacob Zuma’s recall
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.