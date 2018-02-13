RAY HARTLEY: The rise and fall of the house of Zuma

“The circumstances dictate that in the interest of the honourable deputy president, the government, our young democratic system, and our country, it would be best to release the Hon Jacob Zuma from his responsibilities as deputy president of the republic and member of the Cabinet,” Mbeki told a special sitting.

Zuma, facing more than 700 counts of bribery, corruption and fraud, made a momentous decision. Perhaps he had in mind the old slogan of the ANC’s military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe — “Submit or fight”. He would not submit and follow Shaik to jail. He would fight with every ounce of his political weight.

He developed a plan as simple as it was massively ambitious.

He would fight his way back to the summit of political power and then he would dismantle the ability of the criminal justice system and the judiciary to act against him.

It was to be a titanic struggle that would define SA for more than a decade.

Zuma would mobilise his old network of exiled ANC leaders and assemble a coalition of those disgruntled with Mbeki into a rag-tag political fighting force.

But first, he faced a major obstacle. He was charged with raping a woman — the daughter of a friend at his home in Forest Town, Johannesburg.

He was found not guilty after the accused — who was known only be the name “Kwezi” during the trial — was subjected to brutal cross-examination about her past sex life and was found to have provided unreliable evidence.