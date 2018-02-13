News & Fox

ANC recalls Zuma, but no deadline given for his resignation

13 February 2018 - 14:54 Genevieve Quintal and Claudi Mailovich
President Jacob Zuma, at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall where he addressed supporters on November 18 2016. He is seated alongside Mluleki Ndobe. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
President Jacob Zuma, at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall where he addressed supporters on November 18 2016. He is seated alongside Mluleki Ndobe. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The ANC said it expected President Jacob Zuma to respond on Wednesday to its decision to “recall” him from office.

“I am sure the president will respond tomorrow,” ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told reporters.

This despite the ANC not giving President Jacob Zuma a deadline on when he should resign following his “recall” by the party.

“We [are] giving him time and space to respond. We haven't given him any deadline to respond,” Magashule told reporters in Johannesburg. However, he said if a deployee of the ANC is recalled they are expected to do what is asked.

The ANC officially announced that it had recalled Zuma and has communicated this decision to the President. Magashule said Zuma had “agreed in principle” to resign and had proposed a time frame of three to six months, but the NEC did not agree on the time frame.

He said the ANC caucus would meet on Wednesday and that “all necessary parliamentary processes that arise from this decision will ensue”, but indicated there was no deadline given to Zuma. He also said the ANC had not yet brought any motion of no confidence against Zuma.

Magashule said the NEC had also resolved that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa should become the president of the country.

The rand turned weaker after the ANC said it had not given Zuma a deadline to resign, softening 0.2% to a session low of R11.95 at 2.18pmfrom R11.88 before Magashule’s press briefing.

PETER BRUCE: Zuma is down but not necessarily out

Resignation, recall or a no-confidence vote are on the cards — but don’t count Jacob Zuma out just yet
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Zwane and Co: SA’s dead men walking

The withdrawing tide of the Zuma administration is further exposing Mosebenzi Zwane and other incompetent and possibly corrupt ministers like him
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Revival can now begin after nine dark years

Bright rays of sunlight have finally dawned, after the cold, dark nine years of Jacob Zuma
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANC recalls Zuma, but no deadline given for his ...
News & Fox
2.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES: Playing catch-up
News & Fox
3.
Investec: The new okes in Koseff’s chair
News & Fox
4.
CAPITEC: Digging in their heels
News & Fox

Related Articles

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Wanted: credible leaders
Opinion / Between the Chains

PETER BRUCE: The beginning of the end of Zuma’s reign
Opinion / Bruce's List

EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.