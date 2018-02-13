ANC recalls Zuma, but no deadline given for his resignation

The ANC said it expected President Jacob Zuma to respond on Wednesday to its decision to “recall” him from office.

“I am sure the president will respond tomorrow,” ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told reporters.

This despite the ANC not giving President Jacob Zuma a deadline on when he should resign following his “recall” by the party.

“We [are] giving him time and space to respond. We haven't given him any deadline to respond,” Magashule told reporters in Johannesburg. However, he said if a deployee of the ANC is recalled they are expected to do what is asked.

The ANC officially announced that it had recalled Zuma and has communicated this decision to the President. Magashule said Zuma had “agreed in principle” to resign and had proposed a time frame of three to six months, but the NEC did not agree on the time frame.

He said the ANC caucus would meet on Wednesday and that “all necessary parliamentary processes that arise from this decision will ensue”, but indicated there was no deadline given to Zuma. He also said the ANC had not yet brought any motion of no confidence against Zuma.

Magashule said the NEC had also resolved that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa should become the president of the country.

The rand turned weaker after the ANC said it had not given Zuma a deadline to resign, softening 0.2% to a session low of R11.95 at 2.18pmfrom R11.88 before Magashule’s press briefing.