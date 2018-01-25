Cape Town will ensure sewers continue to function

The City of Cape Town would ensure that its water-borne sewerage system continued to function in the event of Day Zero to safeguard public health and infrastructure, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Cape Town is in the grip of the worst drought in a century and faces the prospect of running so low on water that the municipality may turn off the supply to taps and ration residents to 25 litres per person a day. The latest estimate for this unprecedented event is April 12.

The city has been encouraging residents to curb their water use by flushing less frequently. However, if the water flow in the system is reduced too sharply, there is a risk of blockages and raw sewage leaks.

In the event of Day Zero, the city would provide residents with guidelines on managing sanitation within households to minimise the impact on the sewerage system, Xanthea Limberg, the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for informal settlements, water and waste services, said.