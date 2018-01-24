It is national government’s responsibility to deliver water, Mmusi Maimane says

A political spat is brewing between the DA and national government over the handling of the drought crisis that is threatening to bring the city of Cape Town to its knees.

Cape Town is in the midst of its worst drought in a century and could become the first major city in the world to run out of water, with officials predicting that most taps could run dry by April 12.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who has taken political control of Cape Town’s response to the drought, suggested on Wednesday that the ANC-led national government, which is constitutionally mandated to deliver water to all municipalities, was dragging its feet in dealing with water crisis in the DA-controlled city of Cape Town.

Maimane said the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape provincial government were currently considering legal action to compel national government to act. However, he conceded that the city had not handled the crisis well so far, saying its communication, in particular, had fallen short.

On Wednesday, the Western Cape provincial cabinet resolved to take whatever steps necessary to recover the money from the national government to cover the cost of the current water crisis interventions.