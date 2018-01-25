The party is over in parched Cape Town — even if you bring your own water

There isn’t water to cook rice for two people, but Cape Town is still open for business — in the literal sense. Joburgers still fly down for meetings, tourists still come for the mountain and it is still the nation’s second city.

I spent two nights in the Mother City this week. The 1,000-day drought is a natural disaster, but in just more than two months it will be a humanitarian one too.

Perhaps because of its isolation, the Cape can appear out of step with the rest of the country. The DA has never tired of saying how well it runs Cape Town. Not that the rest of SA was listening. We spent 2017 catatonically enraptured by the ANC’s attempt to eat us. Sure, every time we flew into Cape Town it looked worse, but upcountry we were trying to save the country, you know?

But now it is 2018 and it looks as though we’ve saved the country — except Cape Town, where the DA has no plan at all, unless blaming the ANC and one another constitutes a plan.

There are two months worth of water left. Cape Town is up a sandy creek and premier Helen Zille has no paddle. It is now clear that the DA’s local and provincial governments are as incompetent as the ANC’s national one but twice as condescending. Under the DA’s watch, SA’s most famous city is no longer viable. The DA has broken the Cape and the ANC has allowed it to do so.

Cape Town is unfathomably dry. Gardens comprise sand, droop-dry trees and the memory of shrubs. Home and office floors are as sticky as dodgy cinemas. Toilets are unflushed, festering in ever darker shades of yellow. The Mother City is dirty, disconsolate and scared.