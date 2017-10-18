Auditor-general bemoans hostility of state entities

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says his staff are operating in an increasingly hostile environment, in which they are subjected to intimidation amid creeping noncompliance from government departments.

Makwetu was in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the legislature about the 2016-17 audit outcomes for the state.

He bemoaned the dragging of feet by more and more state entities and departments when submitting financial statements to his office and officials intimidating staff in his office.

He appeared before a joint meeting of the standing committee on public accounts, the standing committee on appropriations and the standing committee on the auditor-general.