Irregular spending rockets at transport department

The Department of Transport is battling to discipline officials implicated in flouting its supply chain management process, which remains weak and is a major concern for Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu.

As a result of its supply chain failures, the department has incurred high levels of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. Its battle to regain control of the Electronic National Traffic Information System (eNatis) has contributed to this.

It incurred R1.3bn in unauthorised expenditure between 2013-14 and 2016-17 because of the ongoing row over eNatis.

The extension of the eNatis contract has led to protracted court action, while the contract is also under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit. The public protector is conducting an investigation involving the Department of Transport.

Makwetu noted in his audit that there were five internal investigations in progress at the department relating to procurement and contract management, with the outcomes expected in the 2017-18 financial year.