Shambolic public works slapped with adverse audit opinion

The Department of Public Works’s finances regressed in 2016-17 and it obtained an adverse audit opinion because of weaknesses in its Property Management Trading Entity.

For years, the department has been characterised by rampant maladministration.

The adverse finding, one of the worst and an indication of a shambolic state of affairs, was expressed by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, who said he was unable to obtain enough audit evidence on outstanding payable amounts.

Makwetu is scheduled to appear before the standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday to give a full picture of how the government performed in the 2016-17 financial year.

Makwetu said that Department of Public Works financial statements showed there was no adequate system to maintain records of accruals for goods and services.