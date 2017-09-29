Auditor-general will carry on using KPMG SA, but limits its role

The Auditor-General will continue to use KPMG SA’s services, pending the outcome of investigations of the work it did for the controversial Gupta family and on the report into the so-called rogue unit at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu and his team met with KPMG SA, led by new CEO Nhlamu Dlomu.

It was decided the auditor-general would continue to use KPMG’s services — but limited to the audits currently allocated to the firm.

"This arrangement will be in place as an annual allocation rather than a two-yearly allocation of audit work, as is current practice with all firms we contract with," the auditor-general’s office said on Friday.

"This will be reviewed subject to the outcome of the pending investigations."

KPMG International and the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (Irba) are probing KPMG SA’s work.