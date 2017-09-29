Auditor-general will carry on using KPMG SA, but limits its role
No new contracts will be awarded to the audit firm being probed for its work for the Guptas and on the SARS ‘rogue unit’ report
The Auditor-General will continue to use KPMG SA’s services, pending the outcome of investigations of the work it did for the controversial Gupta family and on the report into the so-called rogue unit at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu and his team met with KPMG SA, led by new CEO Nhlamu Dlomu.
It was decided the auditor-general would continue to use KPMG’s services — but limited to the audits currently allocated to the firm.
"This arrangement will be in place as an annual allocation rather than a two-yearly allocation of audit work, as is current practice with all firms we contract with," the auditor-general’s office said on Friday.
"This will be reviewed subject to the outcome of the pending investigations."
KPMG International and the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (Irba) are probing KPMG SA’s work.
KPMG, in a bid to do some damage control, has already met with former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his former deputy, Mcebisi Jonas. It has also met with some of the former SARS officials implicated in the rogue unit report.
The auditor-general’s office said through its contract work allocation programme to private audit firms that audit on its behalf, it had an interest in the matters raised in KPMG International’s report on its probe of the local operation.
This report, titled "KPMG South Africa leadership changes and key findings arising from KPMG International investigation", led to a number of senior members of KPMG SA resigning.
The auditor-general’s office allocated audits to KPMG to perform on its behalf where it expressed an opinion on financial statements that were largely the auditor-general’s primary responsibility.
"To this end, we felt it necessary to engage with the leadership of KPMG SA on their report as one of those that purchase their services," the auditor-general said.
It said it was assured that the events that led to the matters in the report were "not indicative of a systematic breakdown of risk management and audit practice disciplines".
The auditor-general was also assured that the firm’s partners continued to be independent of the entities they audit.
"They strive to improve on their oversight processes while they recognise the seriousness of the weaknesses that were identified in the report," it said.
The auditor-general said the outcome of the Irba and KPMG International investigations would help answer remaining concerns raised with KPMG SA.
