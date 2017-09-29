National

Auditor-general will carry on using KPMG SA, but limits its role

No new contracts will be awarded to the audit firm being probed for its work for the Guptas and on the SARS ‘rogue unit’ report

29 September 2017 - 11:29 Genevieve Quintal
Kimi Makwetu. Picture: GCIS
Kimi Makwetu. Picture: GCIS

The Auditor-General will continue to use KPMG SA’s services, pending the outcome of investigations of the work it did for the controversial Gupta family and on the report into the so-called rogue unit at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu and his team met with KPMG SA, led by new CEO Nhlamu Dlomu.

It was decided the auditor-general would continue to use KPMG’s services — but limited to the audits currently allocated to the firm.

"This arrangement will be in place as an annual allocation rather than a two-yearly allocation of audit work, as is current practice with all firms we contract with," the auditor-general’s office said on Friday.

"This will be reviewed subject to the outcome of the pending investigations."

KPMG International and the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (Irba) are probing KPMG SA’s work.

Nhlamu Dlomu. Picture: KPMG
Nhlamu Dlomu. Picture: KPMG

KPMG, in a bid to do some damage control, has already met with former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his former deputy, Mcebisi Jonas. It has also met with some of the former SARS officials implicated in the rogue unit report.

The auditor-general’s office said through its contract work allocation programme to private audit firms that audit on its behalf, it had an interest in the matters raised in KPMG International’s report on its probe of the local operation.

This report, titled "KPMG South Africa leadership changes and key findings arising from KPMG International investigation", led to a number of senior members of KPMG SA resigning.

The auditor-general’s office allocated audits to KPMG to perform on its behalf where it expressed an opinion on financial statements that were largely the auditor-general’s primary responsibility.

"To this end, we felt it necessary to engage with the leadership of KPMG SA on their report as one of those that purchase their services," the auditor-general said.

It said it was assured that the events that led to the matters in the report were "not indicative of a systematic breakdown of risk management and audit practice disciplines".

The auditor-general was also assured that the firm’s partners continued to be independent of the entities they audit.

"They strive to improve on their oversight processes while they recognise the seriousness of the weaknesses that were identified in the report," it said.

The auditor-general said the outcome of the Irba and KPMG International investigations would help answer remaining concerns raised with KPMG SA.

JONNY STEINBERG: KPMG and McKinsey sagas do not shift voters’ beliefs

‘Cyril Ramaphosa and Mmusi Maimane are no less dangerous than Jacob Zuma because they move in a universe that is simply distrusted’
Opinion
7 hours ago

Reputation crisis calls for TRC-type reply

For a truth and reconciliation approach to have any chance, those embroiled in BEE fronting, corruption and state capture must be given the ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

What the South African KPMG saga says about shareholder activism

Shareholder activism is on the rise and private-sector shareholders could start to help the public sector fight corruption, write Sean Gossel and ...
Opinion
20 hours ago

JAMIE CARR: Rumblings at the PIC are so ominous

Clearly the most myopic of observers would be able to see that the long game of looting the state has gone tatas up
Opinion
1 day ago

Firms bear brunt, but Jacob Zuma escapes public quest for justice

KPMG and Bell Pottinger scandals expose the underbelly of implicated organisations while the main culprits elude justice, writes Kris Dobie
Opinion
1 day ago

BRONWYN NORTJE: Will watchdog keep on digging for bodies and sniffing laundry?

Outgoing FIC director Murray Michell played a key role in exposing the Gupta shenanigans
Opinion
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: SAA gets bail-out to repay ...
National
2.
Politics is adding to hurdles facing Reserve ...
National
3.
UJ’s Roy Marcus resigns as chair of council after ...
National / Education
4.
BREAKING NEWS: Eskom suspends Anoj Singh, ...
National

Related Articles

Scrap KPMG report entirely, former SARS staff say
Companies / Financial Services

Tears and trauma at KPMG over Gupta scandal
Business

KPMG: A reputation in need of repair
News & Fox

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.