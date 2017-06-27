How MPs could help boost auditor’s powers

Parliament’s standing committee on the auditor-general expects to kick off its assessment and review of the powers of the auditor-general as soon as August, while calls grow for the supreme audit institution to be given power to enforce its recommendations.

While releasing the consolidated audit outcomes of SA’s 263 municipalities last week, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu flagged "consequence management" as a decisive weakness in the quest to get councils’ finances in order.

In 2016, the office conducted research that involved studying supreme audit institutions around the world, to find solutions on how to give the office of the auditor-general sharper enforcement teeth in line with the Constitution.

At present, the office is animated by the Public Audit Act, the Public Finance Management Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act. While these laws outline harsh penalties for accounting officers responsible for mismanagement and maladministration, they do not empower the auditor-general to ensure his recommendations aimed at stemming these practices are followed.