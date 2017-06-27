National

MUNICIPALITIES

How MPs could help boost auditor’s powers

27 June 2017 - 06:01 Khulekani Magubane
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Parliament’s standing committee on the auditor-general expects to kick off its assessment and review of the powers of the auditor-general as soon as August, while calls grow for the supreme audit institution to be given power to enforce its recommendations.

While releasing the consolidated audit outcomes of SA’s 263 municipalities last week, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu flagged "consequence management" as a decisive weakness in the quest to get councils’ finances in order.

In 2016, the office conducted research that involved studying supreme audit institutions around the world, to find solutions on how to give the office of the auditor-general sharper enforcement teeth in line with the Constitution.

At present, the office is animated by the Public Audit Act, the Public Finance Management Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act. While these laws outline harsh penalties for accounting officers responsible for mismanagement and maladministration, they do not empower the auditor-general to ensure his recommendations aimed at stemming these practices are followed.

Election may affect next audit result

Vacancies should be filled as soon as possible with quality and capable managers
National
4 days ago

Committee chairman Vincent Smith said that in less than two months, the committee expected the auditor-general to return with revised recommendations, after which the committee would begin the process.

He said various options in terms of legislative adjustments would be considered when the auditor-general briefed Parliament again. The committee would follow this up by hearing from sectors of society.

"I’m open-minded.... An important question on some people’s mind would be why the auditor-general recommendations are not binding like the public protector. There are modalities to look into. It can’t have a situation where there are recommendations in the auditor-general’s report and that’s where it dies," he said.

DA MP in the portfolio committee for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Kevin Mileham said the only way in which the government could expect to see an improvement in audit outcomes was if it put paid to a lack of consequences for mismanagement and maladministration by accounting officers.

The Municipal Finance Management Act "makes it clear that anyone responsible for bad expenditure, the municipality must recover those funds. There are significant consequences to allow for action to be taken, but there must also be political will," said Mileham.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Skills loss a threat to biggest refinery
National
2.
New case of avian flu confirmed in Standerton
National
3.
How MPs could help boost auditor’s powers
National
4.
Guards face suspension after strip show scandal
National

Related Articles

Municipalities ‘too reliant on consultants’
National

DA’s Western Cape councils ‘better run’
National

Auditor-general Makwetu wants consequences for irregular expenditure
National

Cape Town stands out as only metro with a clean audit
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.